All University of Nebraska Campuses Will Do Online Only Starting March 30

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA – All four University of Nebraska campuses announced today that as the coronavirus continues to spread, they will transition to remote-access learning after spring break in order to help protect the health and safety of their communities. Classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska at Kearney will be taught remotely beginning the week of March 30, when students return from spring break, and will not meet in-person for the rest of the semester.

UNL and UNO have also cancelled classes next week to allow faculty additional time to prepare for remote delivery of their coursework. The University of Nebraska Medical Center will move to remote teaching for preclinical courses the week following the spring breaks, which vary by program. All campuses over the past several weeks have asked faculty to plan for the possibility of remote learning as the virus has spread across the United States and globally. While university business operations are continuing as normal at this time, campuses have also begun work-from-home preparations in the event large numbers of employees would be asked to work remotely.