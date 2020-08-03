Allen’s of Hastings Sells to B & R Stores

HASTINGS- A longtime Hastings grocery store announced Monday afternoon that it is selling to one of it’s competitors.

Allen’s of Hastings and the Wine Cellar will be sold to B & R Stores, which is the owner of Russ’s Market.

In a press release, the Allen family said it was important for them to sell to a retailer that “understands the Hastings community and shares many of our corporate values.” The Allen’s said they are selling to pursue other interests.

Allen’s was opened in 1958 by Bob Allen and operated for many years as Allen’s Superstore. Bob Allen died in 2010 and his family continued to run the business. In 2018 they announced they would close the department store portion but keep the grocery open.

B&R Stores, Inc., is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. The company owns 20 stores in seven cities across Nebraska and Iowa operating as Russ’s Market, Supersaver, and Apple Market

PRESS RELEASE

The Allen family has agreed to sell Allen’s of Hastings and The Wine Cellar to B & R Stores, Inc. After 62 years of operation, our family has decided it it time to sell and pursue other interests. We are happy our long-time discussions with B & R Stores have resulted in this transaction. It was especially important for us to sell to a successful regional retailer that understands the Hastings community and shares many of our corporate values. We wish B & R Stores the very best and will do everything in our power to support them during and after this transaction. Allen’s and The Wine Cellar will retain their names after the sale, which is expected to close in approximately two months.

Of special importance, we want to communicate our sincere appreciation for the support we have received from our wonderful customers for these many years.

Georgene Allen

Kristin Allen

Erik and Melanie Allen

Bryant and Melissa Allen