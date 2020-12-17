ALLO Gives $8,600 to Hastings Public School for Technology Purposes 

HASTINGS – At the most recent Hastings Public School Board meeting, ALLO Communication has donated $8,600 to Hastings Public Schools and Superintendent Jeff Schneider intends to use it for technology purposes. It will help the school district with E-Learning.

Sharon Brooks, a Hastings Public Schools Board Member, says it’s important to have those options if they need them. They could use E-Learning for things like snow days.

I think that’s one of the options we are looking at. Certainly in Nebraska when you look outside on any given day in the winter, there’s a possibility that it’s going to be a lot safer to be learning from home. So that could be an option for us. Hopefully we don’t have to use it for health reasons quite to the extent we were doing after March.

The school board also finalized a two year agreement with Idea Bank for communication purposes. Brooks said that this will help them with consistent messaging because they can’t always get it done via email or a phone call.