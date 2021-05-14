ALLO Offering Internet Service Through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

HASTINGS – ALLO Communications has announced free 500 Mbps service and Wi-Fi router for households that are eligible under the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a new Federal Communications Commission program.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the requirements. Those requirements are that they must have an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participate in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program. Also if they were approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price lunch or breakfast program in the last two school years. People are also eligible if they received a Federal Pell Grant or if they experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

People can register for this program by going to FCC.Gov/BroadbandBenefit or by calling 833-511-0311 between the hours of 9am and 9pm everyday. If approved for the program, people can then contact ALLO about their internet options.