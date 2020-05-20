Alzheimer’s Association Challenge Week Encouraging People to Register for Walks

NEBRASKA – The Alzheimer’s Association is doing Challenge Week virtually this year and they are turning it into a system with points and rewards. The main thing they want people to do is register for the upcoming Walks to End Alzheimer’s. Monday, they encouraged people to log onto their Participant Center and send a recruitment email. Tuesday was National May Ray Day and they wanted people to post a selfie with them in purple.

Wednesday, people are asked to share their Alzheimer’s story on their Participant Center or on their local chapter’s Facebook page. Cassie Larreau-Bailey, the Walk Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, says virtual fundraising will play a big role this year and they are focusing on that on Thursday.

Our climate has changed a little bit. We recognize that a lot of the in person fundraisers that we’ve seen throughout the summers are going to start looking a little bit different. So we’re focusing on some different virtual fundraising aspects. We’re encouraging people to register their Facebook fundraiser through their walk participant center. And sharing that post.

Challenge Week wraps up on Friday with a statewide Team Captain Happy Hour, where they will host a video conference with teams from all across the state. Participating in these events will earn you points, the top 10 earners win some official Walk swag. Although everyone who participates will receive some sort of prize. For more information or to register for a walk, you can go to ALZ.org.