Alzheimer’s Association Holiday Tip Booklet Available Now; Last Month to Fundraise for Walks

HASTINGS – The Holidays will look different this year and the Alzheimer’s Association Holiday Tip Book is a great resource for caregivers as the holidays approach. They are available right now on the Alzheimer’s Association’s Facebook Page and website.

It is free and Cassie Larreau Bailey, the Walk Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, says it is a great resource for caregivers to check out.

Gatherings and planning for guests and that type of thing. We know that a lot of those types of things won’t apply this year. But there are still really great things to focus on for caregivers who love someone who is living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

Bailey also reminded everyone that a great way to support those with Alzheimer’s and dementia is by fundraising for the Walks to End Alzhimer’s. Normally the fundraising season would be over by now but because of the pandemic, they extended the fundraising season through the end of the year.

More information about fundraising and the Holiday Tip Booklet can be found at ALZ.org.