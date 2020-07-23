Alzheimer’s Association Hosting Free Caregiver Virtual Training Friday

NEBRASKA – The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a free caregiver virtual training webinar on Friday from 10 to noon. It will be facilitated by Teepa Snow, who is a occupational therapist that has 40 years of clinical practice experience, and is one of the world’s leading educators on dementia and the care that accompanies it.

The webinar is funded by Advanced Mobile Medicine and Clare Senior Services. Cynthe Dumler, who is a nurse practitioner with Advanced Mobile Medicine, says that Teepa Snow will cover some very important caregiver related topics in a post-coronavirus world.

She is going to focus on, maybe, some of the new challenges that the caregivers are experiencing out there that, really, no one has experienced before. That’s why we feel like it was just as important, if not more, to have it. Even if it is virtually, but it still needs to happen so that information can get out to caregivers.

The webinar was originally scheduled to be a full-day, in-person workshop, but social distancing due to the coronavirus forced the organization to find an effective, informative way to engage caregivers across the state.

There are a limited number of people who can register but there are still spots available. You can register online at ALZ.org/Nebraska.