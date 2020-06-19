Alzheimer’s Association Longest Day on Saturday; One of the Most Important Days for Them

HASTINGS – The Alzheimer’s Association is still putting on it’s Longest Day nationwide event on Saturday but things are a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Erin Hulscher, the Event Manager for the Longest Day, says that this is one of the most important days for them.

The premise of the Longest Day has always been doing something you love for someone you love. So the creativity has just been overwhelming this year of people really taking that and running with it. From virtual cocktail parties to social distancing cornhole tournaments to online dog shows. So it’s kind of a great way to have that creative idea and really take it and help us spread awareness in our fight.

More information about the Longest Day can be found at ALZ.org/TLD. There will be ways to get involved, how you can start your own event, and how you can support other events and activities that will be going on in Nebraska. Some events are virtual and some are in person.

They are also encouraging everyone to wear purple on Saturday in support of the association. Fundraising is an important part of the Longest Day, and all of the money raised will go to the research, support and care, and advocacy in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The fundraising season goes through the end of July.