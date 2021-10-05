Alzheimer’s Association Releases Numbers from Kearney Walk to End Alzheimer’s

KEARNEY – Over 200 walkers from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Kearney at Harmon Park on September 19th.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s rejoined in person this year, with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining top priorities. The walk has currently raised nearly $37,000 of its $50,000 goal to fund research and local services in Kearney including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline—800-272-3900.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Sharon Stephens, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. “We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to bring awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”

Donations still can be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through Dec. 31 at alz.org/walk.

Mail-in donations should be directed to the Chapter office:

Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter

11711 Arbor St, Suite #110

Omaha, NE

68144

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease; 35,000 in Nebraska. Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. Between the years 2000 and 2018, deaths from Alzheimer’s increased by 146 percent. More than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias; 61,000 in Nebraska.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989 the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.