Alzheimer’s Association Shortest Day of the Year Event

HASTINGS – As the shortest day of the year will be upon us on Saturday, the Alzheimer’s Association is asking people to look ahead to their longest day of the year event.

They are hoping people will plan ahead for the 2020 Longest Day event in which they want people to host fundraisers to help out the Alzheimer’s Association in their battle against Alzheimer’s.

Sherri Obermiller, of the Alzheimer’s Association, says that the Longest Day is one of the most important days for them.

And the longest day is significant in the fact that it’s the most light, and its the day that we fight, so for someone with alzheimers, everyday really does seem like to be like the longest day. Some of the activities that people can sign up and register for is bake sales, or car washes, a silent auction, a golf tournament, things like that for example, but anything you want to do, there is so many options.

The money raised goes towards helping people struggling with Alzheimer’s and research to combat against the disease. They have many support groups to help both caregivers and patients. Their helpline is a useful support system as well that is funded through these types of events.

There are more than 60 million Americans who provide unpaid care for patients and 1 in 3 seniors suffer from Alzheimer’s. The Longest Day is also a great opportunity to educate people on the association and Alzheimer’s. You can sign up and get more information by going to ALZ.org/TLD.