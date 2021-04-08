Alzheimer’s Association Volunteer Appreciation Week Happening Starting April 18

NEBRASKA – The Alzheimer’s Association is a mainly volunteer run organization and they are setting aside the week of April 18 to thank and show appreciation for all their volunteers that week.

Cassie Larreau-Bailey, the Walk Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, says that they couldn’t do all the things they do without the help of volunteers.

There are very few staff people. I am the only staff person in Central Nebraska. And we are truly driven and owned and run by volunteers who give their time so selflessly to help provide education, to help plan events, like our walk, to do support groups for families who are needing a little extra love, a little extra time to visit with one another.

They are always looking for more volunteers as well. You can find more information about volunteering at ALZ.org/Nebraska. Bailey even said if you only have about an hour a month to help out, that would be appreciated.

You can also follow their social media accounts for more information on Volunteer Appreciation Week.