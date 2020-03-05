Alzheimer’s Association Volunteer Kick Off Event in Hastings Happening Tonight

HASTINGS – The Alzheimer’s Association is having a volunteer kick off event tonight in Hastings. It will be held at Charm N’ Canvas at 6. They want people who are interested in volunteering to come by and meet other volunteers and learn more about what it means to be involved with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Cassie Bailey, the walk coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association, says they’re looking for more people to help out on their walk committee.

But something that’s a little bit fun and unique. We haven’t done something quite like this before. We’re very proud of the Alzheimer’s Association to be a volunteer driven organization. Because we want the things that we do within the community to reflect what the community truthfully needs. And the only way to do that accurately and the best way that we can is to have those community volunteers to say, this is where we’re seeing gaps, this is what we need. Conversely, to continue to grow our event and to grow the impact that we have on this disease.

The walk dates have already been announced. September 13 will be the first one in Grand Island, then in Kearney on September 20 and the Hastings one will be on October 4.

You do not have to register for the event and it is free and open to anyone who wants to learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association.