American Airlines to Continue Service at Central Nebraska Regional Airport

GRAND ISLAND – American Airlines was selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide Essential Air Service at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport for two years beginning the first of July. American Airlines will provide round trip service to Dallas-Fort Worth twice daily in a 50-seat regional jet.

American Airlines has provided air service from Grand Island to Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond for almost ten years. “We appreciate American Airlines future commitment to provide air service to our business and leisure travelers in our region,” Central Nebraska Regional Airport Executive Director Mike Olson said.

CNRA currently offers air service on Allegiant to Phoenix-Mesa and Las Vegas, twice weekly; and American to Dallas-Fort Worth, twice daily.