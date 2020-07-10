American Red Cross is in Need of Volunteers and Blood Donations

NEBRASKA – The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers. The coronavirus pandemic has made it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts.

Because of the pandemic, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If there are none available, they will open traditional shelters. Josh Murray, with the American Red Cross, says that they also need blood screeners.

So what that is, is for people who come to the blood drives we are screening them before they enter the doors. Like most places right now, we are taking extra precautions to make sure it’s a safe environment. We’re just having someone take temperatures, make sure you have a mask, to everyone who is in the building. And we just need volunteers to help do that. It’s easy. It’s very limited training on how to do that. And we are taking extra precautions to keep that individual safe.

They are also always in need of blood donations. For anyone who donates blood this month, that person will be entered in to win a free Wonder Woman 1984 movie prop replica package. For more information on volunteering or to find a blood drive near you, you can visit RedCross.org.