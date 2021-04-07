American Red Cross Looking for Blood Donations and Volunteers

NEBRASKA – The American Red Cross is always in need of blood donations and volunteers and right now they are seeing their numbers dip a bit during the start of Spring. This is due to the fact that there was inclement weather recently and now people are going on Spring vacations.

They are still testing for coronavirus antibodies, for at least the next couple of months. Josh Murray, the Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross in the Nebraska and Iowa Region, says that hospitals are using more blood around the country now that they are reopening elective surgeries.

They kind of picked up a little bit in the last six months or so but they are picking up even more now. And many of those surgeries require blood transfusions or blood on hand. So hospitals are using more because of that. We are also getting into that time of year, as people start traveling more, as it gets nicer people are outside more, outside doing more, we see more accidents. Whether that’s on the roads or just in activities you’re doing. That might require procedures or something in the emergency room. Again, we see the need in emergency rooms and hospitals pick up about this time as we head into the summer.

They are also in need of volunteers. They have volunteer opportunities ranging from doing volunteer work from home, doing it locally, or helping out around the country with assisting people impacted by disasters. You can find more information about volunteering at RedCross.Org/Volunteer.

You can also find a blood drive near you by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-Red-Cross, or by going to RedCrossBlood.org. Any one who donates blood between now and April 15 will be entered into a raffle to win a VIP trip for the 2022 Indy 500.