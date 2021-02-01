American Red Cross Urges Blood Donations to Maintain Supply Amid Pandemic

NEBRASKA – The American Red Cross has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months and this year the pandemic is adding another challenge in keeping their blood supply strong. So the Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.

Any one who donates blood during the month of February will receive a free five dollar Amazon gift card through email. Josh Murray, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross, says that they’ve had to cancel a lot of blood drives recently.

Which means several blood donations that went uncollected. Actually just this last few weeks we’ve lost more than 1200 blood donations that had to be cancelled because of weather. That’s something we always have this time of year that we have to battle with. We encourage people to try and find an opportunity to make an appointment. If your appointment does get cancelled because of weather, please try to reschedule so we can continue to collect the blood that we need.

They are still testing for coronavirus antibodies as well. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have coronavirus antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

You can make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.