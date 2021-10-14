American Rescue Plan Grants Given to CCC Students

GRAND ISLAND – More than $4.9 million in grants have been disbursed to Central Community College students as part of the American Rescue Plan.

More than 6,000 CCC students received the funds, with awards ranging from $350 to $2,000. The amount received is based on enrollment and financial aid status. Students may use the dollars to pay outstanding tuition balances or other educational expenses.

During the pandemic, our students faced several challenges, including loss of employment, impact on family child care and illness,” said Janel Walton, dean of enrollment management. “These grants will help thousands of CCC full-time, part-time and early college students, recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic and focus on their courses.”

In the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters, CCC students also received federal relief dollars under the U.S. CARES Act/Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.