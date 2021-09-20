Anne Frank Exhibit Comes to Kearney High School

KEARNEY – The Institute for Holocaust Education’s Anne Frank: A History for Today is coming to Kearney High School. This traveling exhibition tells the story of Anne Frank, the Holocaust, and World War II through her eyes. The exhibition has 30 photo panels that bring the story to life.

The Anne Frank exhibit is made possible through a grant from the Staenberg Family Foundation with matching funds from the Jewish Federation of Omaha Foundation. In addition to the physical exhibit, the grant provides an expert on-site to train students to be docents for the exhibit.

KHS social studies teacher Jessica Day and English teacher Robert Mishou selected seven students, all of whom took elective classes on the Holocaust at KHS. The students selected are Maci Miller, Grace Draper, Isabella Cao, Brooklyn Slaymaker, Carter Getz, Emma Bonsall, and Taylor Crook These seven students will be trained on Monday and Tuesday, September 20-21, at KHS. The exhibit will be in the KHS Library Learning Commons from September 22 through October 8, 2021. KHS parents will be the first to see the exhibit on Tuesday evening during parent-teacher conferences. Both middle schools will have the opportunity to send students to the exhibit as well.

“This is an incredible educational opportunity for our students at KHS, Sunrise, and Horizon Middle Schools and our parents,” said Day. “This exhibit is a unique and authentic experience for our students who might not be able to travel to the Holocaust Museum or Holocaust-related sites in Europe. We are thrilled to host this exhibit so our students can immerse themselves in this critical time in history.”

Anne Frank was a young Jewish girl who, while hiding with her family from the Nazis during World War II, kept a diary. For two years, she and seven others lived in a small, hidden annex in Amsterdam before being discovered by the Nazis and sent to concentration camps. Anne was killed in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Her father survived the war. He found Anne’s diary and had it published.