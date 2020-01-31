Annual State Habitat Meeting Happening Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY – Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commision will be having their annual State Habitat Meeting on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney.

The State Habitat Meeting offers an opportunity for wildlife enthusiasts to learn about wildlife populations, habitat needs, and current events that impact Nebraska conservation. Ron Svacina, with the Prairie Hills chapter of Pheasants Forever, says the flooding not only affected agriculture but it affected hunting too.

Quail was terrible, the numbers were way down. Maybe the southeast still did alright. I noticed most of the birds that I harvested this year were late hatches. There was a really good late hatch. People that decided not to go out early because they thought there were just no birds this year, there were birds this year. There were birds out there. More than I expected, which was kind of surprising. And I found these on land that had good, thick habitat. Birds were able to survive, if you got habitat they will survive.

They will have many speakers and they will cover various topics at the annual meeting. The Director of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Jim Douglas, will be one of the keynote speakers. Some topics that will be covered include; Women in the Outdoors, The Bomb Cyclone Impacts to Nebraska Resources, Evaluating Elk Habitat Management, and many others as well.

Registration for the meeting begins at 7:30am, with the first presentation at 8:00am and the last one being at around 4:30pm. The meeting is open to the public and you can find more information at NebraskaPF.com.