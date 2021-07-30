Art in the Park Happening on Sunday at in Hastings

HASTINGS – The Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting this year’s Art in the Park on Sunday from 10am to 4pm at Libs Park in Hastings. There will be over 60 local artisans showcasing their various exhibits and arts, with a lot of returning artists and new ones.

Anjanette Bonham, the Executive Director of the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, says there will be a lot of other things going on as well.

We will have five different food trucks that will parked there all day during the event. Which are Serrano’s Mexican Grill, Anna’s Street Trolley, which is ice cream, Nomad Pizza, Pig in a Bag, and Tropical Snow. Here in Hastings we are very fortunate to have many talented musicians and entertainers in our community. So we will have in person musicians and entertainers performing throughout the day in the park as well.

The Kool-Aid Man will make an appearance and there will be 4 local musicians playing. There will also be sidewalk chalk, face painting, and various demonstrations and other interactions.

The event is for all ages and is free and open to the public.