Art Walk This Saturday in Downtown Hastings

HASTINGS – The 2nd Annual Art Walk will be happening this Saturday in Downtown Hastings. It will be happening from 10am to 3pm. Tammy Orthmann, the Director of the Downtown Center Association, says that last year went great.

Last year was just a beautiful day and people were able to just walk around and enjoy the weather. And pop in and out of stores and get some coffee or some lunch and really just enjoy and talk to the artists.

There will be thirteen artists spaced out around downtown Hastings outside of businesses. They will be demonstrating and also selling their art. Orthmann also says that this isn’t like a craft show.

People who kind of make their living doing their art. We have Sally and Alex who will do amazing metal work pieces and we also have Amy Sandeen who will be selling some of her photos and jewelry that she makes. This year is the first time we also have the Hastings Public Library coming down and they’ll have some information about their makerspace. Lilly Ann Larson, who does Pine Needle Baskets, she’s going to be there for the first year.

Orthmann also said that it’s a perfect opportunity to check out some of the stores as well and see what they have to offer. The event itself is open to the public and free to attend.