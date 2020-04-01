Asher Resigns at STC

Kevin Asher, who guided the St. Cecilia boys basketball team to four state championships is stepping down to take a job as boys basketball coach at Wood River. Asher has been the head coach of the Bluehawks for the past 12 years, compiling a record of 231-80. He returns to the school where he taught and coached from 2004 to 2008. Asher won state championships in 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2016. Wood River finished 9-14 last year. They haven’t had a winning season since they went 21-5 during the 2014-2015 season. Asher will teach physical education at Wood River in addition to his head coaching duties. He takes over for Scott Kraus, who coached the team this past season. Asher will continue to have a foot print in Hastings. He’ll continue to coach the Hastings Five Points Bank American Legion baseball team.

