Badges Across America Highlights Hastings Police Department

HASTINGS – A retired law enforcement officer is using a camera to connect police departments with their communities across the country.

Badges Across America is a nonprofit organization led by retired Sergeant Charlie Simmons, formerly of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Golden, Colo. Simmons is working with the Hastings Police Department to highlight their officers, K9, detectives, 911 center and more.

The mission of Badges Across America is to help build trust between law enforcement officers and communities through the use of mixed media, connecting faces to badges. The organization also highlights individual stories within departments to help build relationships.

The nonprofit’s work is funded entirely through donations, and more information can be found at www.badgesacrossamerica.org.