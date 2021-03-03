Ballfield Improvements Nearly Complete at Hastings Recreation Fields

HASTINGS – Baseball players will see new improvements at a few of the city ballfields just in time for spring ball.

Construction of the ballfield improvements began in December at the North and South Recreation Fields along North Saunders Avenue and at Carter Park field on West E Street. Improvements include new scoreboards, backstop fencing and enclosed dugouts.

Construction for the entire project is expected to be completed by April 1.

The $120,000 project was funded by the Parks and Recreation sales tax fund.