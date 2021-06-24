Bat Positive for Rabies in Two Rivers District

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reports that a bat has tested positive for rabies in Gosper County. This is the tenth animal to test positive for rabies in Nebraska during 2021.

Rabies is a preventable disease that can be avoided by using the following safety practices: do not approach wild animals, vaccinate your domestic animals, and contact your primary care provider if you might have been exposed.

If an individual is exposed to an animal positive for rabies, the individual should seek rabies vaccination. “If you know you have had contact with a bat and, especially, whenever a person wakes up and finds a bat in the room, that bat should be carefully caught and tested for rabies. Bat bites can be easy to overlook, so if you find a bat in a room with young children, elderly individuals, any sleeping person, or anyone who is unable to communicate clearly, that bat should be tested,” states Anne Nau, RN, Community Health Nurse.