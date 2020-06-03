Battle of the Badges on Monday and American Red Cross in Urgent Need

HASTINGS – The 2020 Battle of the Badges blood drive is happening on Monday from 12:00pm to 6:00pm and the Hastings Fire and Rescue will be facing off against the Hastings Police Department to see who can get the most donors. The drive is happening at a time where the American Red Cross just recently made an urgent call for people to donate blood. Josh Murray, the Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross, says that elective surgeries starting back up is the main reason for the urgent call.

Many states stopped doing those with the coronavirus in affect. But those are picking back up. So the need for the hospitals, what they’re asking for, has risen pretty sharply in the last week or so. So we need to be able to provide that. We need more people to get out and donate.

Anyone who gives in the month of June will also receive a free five dollar Amazon gift card via email. Darin Clark, Captain of Hastings Fire and Rescue, says that it will be at the City Auditorium this year instead of the police department auditorium.

It’s a great idea for us because it gives us a lot more room. Last year we had such a great turn out that doing at the police department auditorium, we actually had a space issue. So this year having at the auditorium, it will be nice and big. Of course because of COVID-19 there will be some changes on the way things are being done. You know, people will be screened as they come in to make sure they don’t have a temperature. And the Red Cross will be handling that and stuff like that.

To sign up for the Battle of the Badges or to find a blood drive near you, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS, go to RedCrossBlood.org, or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor Application.