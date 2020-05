GRAND ISLAND – At the Nebraska State Fair Board Meeting, the board approved to hire William Ogg as the next Executive Director of the Nebraska State Fair and the Aksarben Livestock Show. He will replace Lori Cox, who mutually agreed with the board to step down as the executive director into a role as an advisor. Ogg currently serves as the general manager for Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days in Walla Walla, Washington.

