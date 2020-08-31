Bomb Threat Called in to Buffalo County Courthouse; Nothing Unusual Found After Sweep

KEARNEY – At approximately 8:45 AM this morning Monday August 31, 2020 Buffalo County authorities received a non-specific threat that there was a bomb at the Buffalo County courthouse.

The courthouse was evacuated and searched. Nothing unusual was located. Assisting deputies at the scene were members of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Buffalo County Emergency Management.

Anyone with information on this incident is requested to contact the Buffalo Count Sheriff’s Office or Buffalo County Crime Stoppers.