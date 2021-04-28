There’s a change coming to the Girl’s and Boy’s High School Basketball Championships next season.

The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the all state tournament games will happen Monday, March 7 through Saturday, March 12 in Lincoln.

Previously the Girl’s tournament was held a week before the boy’s tournament. All of the 2022 NSAA Girls and Boys Basketball Championship Finals will be on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12.

A full schedule for the 2022 girls and boys basketball postseason and state championship events will be released at a later date.