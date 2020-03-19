Buffalo County Closes Offices 

BUFFALO COUNTY – At an emergency meeting yesterday, the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to close the courthouse and all other county operated buildings to the general public effective yesterday, until further notice. Citizens are directed to conduct county business via mail, online, or by phone. For the limited functions of County Government that cannot be accomplished via mail, online, or by phone, citizens are required to call the appropriate office to schedule an advance appointment. As long as the Courts remain open for normal business, access will be permitted to the public through the Justice Center Entrance only. With the primary election scheduled for May 12, the county is encouraging citizens to explore online voter registration options and options to vote early.

