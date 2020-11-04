Buffalo County Election Results; State Senator John Lowe Wins Re-Election

KEARNEY – State Senator John Lowe won his re-election campaign in District 37 for the State Legislature. He defeated Mercadies Damratowski in a landslide victory.

Stan Clouse, Jonathan Nikkila, and Bruce Lear won re-election for Kearney City Council. The fourth challenger, 20 year old UNK Student Jaden Longfellow loses with 16 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Kathy Gifford won re-election for the Kearney School Board. Dave Brandt and Steve Gaasch won the other empty seats on the board. They defeated Justin Simmons.