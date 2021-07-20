Buffalo County Fair Gets Underway on Wednesday

KEARNEY – The Buffalo County Fair Gets Underway Wednesday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds and they will have 4H Events, food vendors, concerts, the carnival, and Open Class exhibits. The carnival will be open Wednesday through Sunday and includes a sixty dollar ride all week long wristband. They will also have Bingo, hosted by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Wednesday through Sunday. On Thursday they will host Diamond Rio in the LandMark Implement Arena with doors opening at 6:30. Then on Friday they will have Dustin Lynch with Ingrid Andress with the doors opening at 6:00pm. Andrea Woollen, the Marketing Director for the Buffalo County Fair, says that it’s good to be having a more normal fair this year.

It’s great. It’s been a little stressful. But it’s been fun and it’s been challenging. It’s great to be able to hopefully put on a great event that everyone will enjoy this year. You can get any kind of fair food. Anything on a stick, you can probably get it here. So we have BBQ, we have Mexican food, this year we have a new slushy person that will be coming. And obviously all the fan favorites with the corn dogs and turkey legs and everything that you can think of.

There will be plenty of other events happening as well and more information can be found at BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com.