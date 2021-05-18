Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and KPD to Participate in Click It or Ticket

KEARNEY – The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety has approved the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Kearney Police Department for a selective traffic enforcement grant. The grant allows them to utilize extra deputies for participation in the National Click It or Ticket Mobilization. The extra traffic enforcement will be conducted May 24 through June 6 at selected Buffalo County locations.

They will target all traffic violations with an emphasis on issuing citations for occupant restraint violations. The objective is to increase the statewide observed seat belt use of front seat outboard occupants in passenger vehicles by 4.1 percentage points from the 2019 calendar usage rate 79.7 percent to 83.8 percent by December 2021.

According to the NDOT Highway Safety Office, in 2020, there were 132 (78%) unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in Nebraska. In comparison with other states, Nebraska has the 4th worst observed seat belt usage in the United States.