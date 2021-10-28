Buffalo County Sherriff’s Office Seeking Details on Man Missing for Two Years

BUFFALO COUNTY – The Buffalo County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with the investigation of the disappearance of Christopher Loupin. He was last seen on November 17, 2019 at 4 Seasons Campground, south of Elm Creek. Loupin did not take his phone or his wallet with him and he had no means of transportation at the campground.

Many of the circumstances surrounding his actual disappearance and current whereabouts remain unknown. At this phase in their investigation, they are not ruling out any possibilities that may have occurred. Anyone with information about Christopher Loupin’s disappearance is asked to contact the Buffalo County Sherrif’s Office at 308-233-5223. People can also call the Kearney-Buffalo County CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at 308-237-3434.