Butterfly Release Event Will Occur at Morrison Cancer Center

HASTINGS – A new event at the Morrison Cancer Center honors, celebrates and remembers the lives of those touched by cancer.

The first Butterfly Release, sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare, MCC and the GRACE Cancer Foundation, is Tuesday, August 31 at 5 p.m. The event takes place in the Perkins-Spady Memorial Garden just west of the MCC main entrance, 815 N. Kansas Avenue.

The public is invited. Refreshments will be served. There is no charge for the event or the monarch butterflies.

David Jones, MCC Director, said the Morrison Cancer Center partnered with the GRACE Cancer Foundation to create the event, a time for reflection about cancer and the people affected by it.

“Releasing butterflies is a beautiful way to recognize those who have battled cancer,” Jones said. “The event also raises awareness of cancer and the toll it takes on cancer patients, their friends and families.”

Sarah Koch, the Executive Director of the GRACE Cancer Foundation, said, “ We are so excited to be able to bring this event to the Hastings area for the first time. A Butterfly Release is such a meaning ful event, and we are grateful to partner with Mary Lanning’s Morrison Cancer Center to celebrate, honor and remember all of those affected by cancer.”

Everyone is invited to participate and/or watch the Butterfly Release, Jones said. Those who wish to reserve a butterfly should pre-register at www.marylanning.org/butterfly by August 25.

The GRACE Cancer Foundation positively impacts the lives of cancer patients and their families in and around the Grand Island area, and helps local cancer patients and their families in their fight with this deadly disease.