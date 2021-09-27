CASA Announces Winners for Chalk It Up Art Contest

HASTINGS – Throughout the month of September Nebraska Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, held their first annual Chalk Art Contest and they announced the winners over the weekend. RuAnn Root, the Executive Director of CASA of South Central Nebraska, said that all of the CASAs worked together to put on this event.

And so what we did is we reached out to artists, volunteers, whoever felt like they had any kind of talent at all, gave them some chalk, reached out to businesses and asked if we could use their sidewalk. And what the artist did was go to the sidewalk and really did a piece of artwork that expressed what it is that CASA is all about. And then they submitted all of these pieces of work to the Nebraska CASA association.

Judges then judged the entries and the winners were then decided. The Chalk it Up for CASA statewide competition was held to promote the recruitment of CASA Volunteers. CASA volunteers serve as advocates for children who are in the court system through no fault of their own. Children who have been removed from their homes and placed in foster care due to abuse and neglect. 908 CASA volunteers advocated for 2,108 Nebraska children in 2020. More than 1,000 children are in the court system without a CASA volunteer to advocate for them. CASA needs more than 800 more volunteers statewide.

The winners of the contest can be found at NebraskaCASA.org and for more information on the local CASA organization, people can visit CASAofSCNE.Org.