CASA Needs Volunteers as School Year Continues

HASTINGS – CASA, or Count Appointed Special Advocates, of South Central Nebraska could use some volunteers as school season continues on. CASA helps children who may be abused or neglected at home. The advocates spend about 10-12 hours a month working with the kids who have been adjudicated through court.

They look for options and opportunities for the kids whether it be to stay with their family, get new guardians, or sometimes adoption, while getting to know the youth as well. Right now, they have many youths on their waitlist and they need more volunteers.

RuAnn Root, the executive director of CASA of South Central Nebraska, says that you start to see more cases as the school year goes on.

Just because there’s more eyes on the children. You know, during the summer, people have a tendency to spread out. And during the school year, you have the school officials, looking and watching and making sure the kids’ needs are being taken care of.

In order to volunteer you must be at least 21 years old, be able to pass a background check, and they also do some training. They especially need male volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering you can call CASA at 402-463-1030 or go to CASAofSCNE.org.