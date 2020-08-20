CASA of South Central Nebraska Looking For Volunteers

HASTINGS – After five months of being away from school, students are returning and Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Nebraska says they will need volunteers to help handle the potential rise in cases.

RuAnn Root, the Executive Director of CASA, says that the contact with those teachers and staff will more than likely result in an increase in calls to the child abuse hotline. Volunteers must complete a background check and thirty hours of initial training and right now it can be done online.

We will assign you a child that nestles in good with you and/or your personality. For instance, if you were a gentleman volunteering for us, we would not be assigning you a 16 or 18 year old girl to go along with that. It just wouldn’t be appropriate. What we would want to do is assign you more of the young men that we are going to be working with. Because if there’s anything that the young men in the abused and neglected world need are other male positive role models.

She also said that it’s imperative for people to report child abuse if they suspect it. The Child Abuse Hotline is 1-800-652-1999. For more information on volunteering you can visit their website at CASAofSouthCentralNebraska.org.