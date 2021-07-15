Cases of Delta Variant Identified in Two Rivers Public Health Department’s District 

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department has identified two cases of the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant of COVID-19 within the district. Other cases of COVID-19 in the district are being tested to identify possible additional cases.

One individual positive for COVID-19, and suspected to have the delta variant recently stated, “We never thought it [having COVID-19] would be this bad. This is brutal.” While the district has had fewer cases lately, an uptick in cases this week has already been noted. Health officials continue to study both variants and cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated individuals to understand the impact on individual health.

Two Rivers Public Health Department staff continue to dedicate time to investigating COVID-19 cases. Cases for individuals who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and for individuals who have a variant of COVID-19 are investigated more thoroughly than commonly circulating SARS-CoV-2. “It is important to know more information about each case in order to prevent the spread of this disease because variants of COVID-19 are more likely to spread more quickly between individuals. Some variants may still cause illness in people who have already had COVID-19 and/or have been fully vaccinated. COVID-19 illness in individuals who are fully vaccinated might present with different symptoms,” states Rosa Piñon, Program Nurse.

“COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide the best protection to reduce risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death. While vaccines are the most effective for preventing COVID-19, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people,” states Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director. Two Rivers Public Health Department urges citizens to get vaccinated today.