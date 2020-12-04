CCC Cancels Mid-Year Graduation Receptions

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College has cancelled its mid-year graduation receptions at the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses due to COVID restrictions and safety concerns. All three ceremonies were scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11. All mid-year graduates are invited to participate in CCC’s spring commencement exercises in May.

CCC administration said it was a difficult decision, but feel it is the best decision at this time for the safety of the graduates, their families and friends.