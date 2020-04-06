CCC Foundation Seeks Funding and Food Assistance

NEBRASKA – The Central Community College Foundation is seeking donations to replenish its Central for Student Success grant fund and to restock the food and hygiene pantries. Both funds were established in 2018 to assist students who are experiencing extreme financial hardships due to unforeseen circumstances that are impeding the student’s ability to persist and succeed along with addressing food and hygiene needs.

The funds have diminished quickly with the recent developments. Dr Jerry Wallace, President of Central Community College Hastings, says that this has been a tough time for students.

I kind of feel bad for the students at this point because it’s a big change for them as well. We had some that had to go back home and now with the spread of it, in our area, we’ve asked most students to actually vacate the dorms at this point.

They are also seeking donations for its food and hygiene pantries, which are located at the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses and the Kearney Center. The pantries are vital to addressing food insecurity issues for students, many of which live below poverty guidelines.

Donations can be made online at cccneb.edu/giving. Checks may be sent to the CCC Foundation, 201 Foundation Place, Suite 200, Hastings, Neb., 68901-4014.