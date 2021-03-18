CDC Review Finds Recent Death Unrelated to COVID-19 Vaccine

LINCOLN – The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has been made aware that the CDC’s full review of a death for which COVID-19 vaccine was listed as one of several causes has concluded. CDC didn’t find evidence to support that the vaccine contributed to this individual’s death. It is the opinion of CDC that the death was coincidental, and only temporally associated with having received the vaccine.

The individual, a male in his late 40s with a number of comorbidities and a long-term care facility resident, died between 1 and 2 weeks after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The death was entered into VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by CDC and the FDA. Anytime a death or any adverse event occurs post vaccination, the case must be reported into VAERS. This process allows the CDC and FDA to closely monitor and assess any adverse events, for ongoing safety evaluations. The death occurred on Jan. 17 and the man received the vaccine the first week of January.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer said, “We cannot state enough the importance of Nebraska Finishing Strong as we see a light at the end of the tunnel with three vaccines available in our State. It simply is the best protection that we have and the best chance at returning to a sense of normalcy. I urge Nebraskans to sign up at vaccinate.Ne.Gov so that they are notified when it’s their turn. Those individuals who have high-risk conditions should consult their medical provider about the best approach to getting vaccinated.”