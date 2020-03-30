Central and South Heartland District Health Departments Report New Cases of the Coronavirus

NEBRASKA – The Central District Health Department is reporting that there are six new cases in their area, which include Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. They have determined there is community spread in their health district. Their goal is to limit the number of cases at any one time in order to reduce the demand on healthcare systems. By reducing the number of people who have COVID-19 at any one time, it will help keep the healthcare demand manageable. An additional lab-confirmed case of the coronavirus was also reported to the South Heartland District Health Department on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the South Heartland District to three. The individual is a female under 20 who is currently self-isolated at home and is being actively monitored by public health officials. She reported minimal symptoms. This case is linked to the health departments second case. Both cases attended an event in Hall County on March 14. SHDHD is continuing to conduct contact investigations for the second and third cases to identify people who may have been exposed so that they can take next steps and prevent further spread.

