Central Community College Enrollment Numbers Increase from Last Year

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College has announced that its total college-wide enrollment for the fall 2021 semester is 6,056, which is up from 5,695 students at the start of the fall 2020 semester. The total is comprised of 2,306 on-campus students and 3,750 distance learning students.

Total enrollment includes on-campus and distance learning students at CCC’s campuses in Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings and centers in Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington. While college-wide enrollment numbers are unduplicated, the campus breakdowns may vary due to some students taking classes from multiple campuses and centers.

“We continue to see students engaging in on-campus classes while also appreciating the flexibility provided by our virtual, hybrid and distance learning offerings,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall. “Early college, in partnership with over 80 area high schools, continues to see strong growth.”

In support of the local economic recovery, health, skilled and technical sciences, business and academic transfer courses and programs are all seeing more student interest.

In health sciences courses, health information management systems, nursing, paramedicine and pharmacy technician saw increased numbers. Skilled and technical sciences courses seeing increased enrollment include electrical technology, energy technology, environmental health and safety, heavy equipment operator technology, HVAC and mechatronics. Business courses such as accounting, criminal justice, entrepreneurship and media arts are seeing increases as are academic transfer courses like education, English, math, physical education and speech.