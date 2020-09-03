Central Community College Enrollment Numbers See a Small Decrease

NEBRASKA – Central Community College has announced that its total college-wide enrollment for the 2020 fall semester is 5,695, which is down from 6,212 students at the start of the 2019 fall semester. The total is comprised of 2,440 on-campus students and 3,255 distance learning students.

Total enrollment includes on-campus and distance learning students at CCC’s campuses in Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings and centers in Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington. While college-wide enrollment numbers are unduplicated, the campus breakdowns may vary due to some students taking classes from multiple campuses and centers.

While overall enrollments are down compared to this time last year, CCC administrators plan for enrollments to continue to come in throughout the semester as short-term training opportunities are added and midterm courses start.

“Given the pandemic, we were preparing for more last-minute enrollment decisions and were unsure if we might be 15 percent up due to unemployed individuals seeking a new career path or 15 percent down due to delays in dual credit high school enrollments,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall. “With some space limitations of traditional classrooms and residence halls, a decrease might be beneficial to keep in line with directed health measures. Nevertheless, we are proud to be able to open with engaged faculty offering education in these essential career areas.”

Gotschall also noted that while there is a decrease in CCC’s general education core courses, there is an increase in business and skilled trades such as auto body technology, business administration, criminal justice, electrical technology, occupational therapy assistant, truck driving and welding technology programs. Plus, CCC’s health programs, such as nursing, medical technology and dental hygiene, remain consistent in enrollment in part due to accreditation limitations and a stable job market throughout the pandemic.