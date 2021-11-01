Central Community College Featured in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2022 Edition

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review.

The education services company features CCC in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2022 Edition. Accessible for free at www.princetonreview.com/green-guide, the guide profiles 420 colleges.

The Princeton Review chose the schools based on a survey of administrators at 835 colleges in 2020-21 about their institutions’ commitments to the environment and sustainability. The company’s editors analyzed more than 25 survey data points to select the schools.

“Central Community College is pleased to again be recognized for its commitment to sustainability by The Princeton Review,” said Ben Newton, CCC environmental sustainability director. “This honor would not have been possible without the assistance of the entire CCC community in supporting our commitment to our environmental sustainability action plan. The wind turbine at the Hastings Campus, the Kearney community solar shares program, pollinator gardens at multiple CCC locations, and solar powered bike share at all campuses demonstrate how CCC is a sustainability leader in Nebraska and nationally.”

“We strongly recommend Central Community College to students who want to study and live at a green college,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief. “CCC offers excellent academics and demonstrates a commitment to sustainability that is exemplary on many counts.”

Franek noted that The Princeton Review has seen an increasing level of interest among students in attending college with green practices, programs, and offerings. Seventy-eight percent of the more than 11,000 college applicants that participated in The Princeton Review’s 2021 College Hopes & Worries Survey said that having information about a college’s commitment to the environment would affect their decision to apply to or attend a school. A report on the survey findings, which also polled parents of college applicants, is downloadable at www.princetonreview.com/college-hopes-worries.

The school profiles in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges include “Green Facts” sections detailing such matters as the availability of transportation alternatives on campus and the percentage of the college food budget spent on local/organic food. The profiles also provide information about the schools’ admission requirements, cost, financial aid, and student body demographics.

