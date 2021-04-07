Central Community College Hastings Offering Free GED Classes

HASTINGS – Central Community College Hastings has teamed up with the Hastings Literacy Program to offer free adult education classes for those looking to get their GED. They are also offering English as a second language class as well. They have weekday evening and morning classes so people can choose whatever works best for their schedule.

Orientation is required before taking the classes. All of the classes and the orientation are held at Head Start, which is located at 123 North Marian Road.

For more information or to schedule an appointment people can call 402-463-7323 or go to HastingsLiteracy.com or CCCneb.EDU. The Hastings Literacy Program works in partnership with the United Way of South Central Nebraska.