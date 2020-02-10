Central Community College Hastings Opens New Advanced Manufacturing Wing of Hamilton Building

HASTINGS – Last week Central Community College in Hastings held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their official opening of the advanced manufacturing design technology wing of the Hamilton Building.

They just completed phase one of the project and it cost 10.3 million dollars with the college putting forth 5 million dollars and raising the rest. Dr. Jerry Wallace, the President of CCC Hastings, says that this continues the growth of the campus.

The new space allows us to grow about 20 percent. So right now, in both programs, we have 40, 43 students in advanced manufacturing. And we’re trying to grow that to 60. We’re partnering with high schools and industries to make sure they have a pipeline, a pathway. So they can start as early as eight grade at Hastings Middle School and go all the way into the industry.

This will also allow them to partner more with businesses in the manufacturing industry. Manufacturing jobs are in high demand in Hastings and Nebraska. Graduates usually start out at about $42,000 a year.

They will also be offering training for employees of manufacturers if they need it. They are currently in phase one of the project and the second phase is the remodeling of the welding technology area, which is underway. They expect it to be completed by the Fall of 2021.