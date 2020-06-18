Central Community College Hastings President Dr Wallace Outlines Potential Changes for Fall

HASTINGS – President of Central Community College of Hastings Dr Jerry Wallace says that they do plan on having students back in the fall but things will look a little different than usual, like most schools and colleges. Employees are slowly returning back to campus. They will also have more online and hybrid classes. They are also working with Hastings College on plans for the fall.

In the last conversation I had, it was with Hastings College, Hastings Public Schools, as well as Adams Central. And we’re all connected. Because I have employees on my campus that have children that go to these schools. So if they’re remote or they’re online and they’re not able to do face to face then that affects that employee being able to come in and work for us. And the same goes both ways. So getting to know what each institution is doing and how they are bussing students or how we can collaborate, maybe they can use some of our resources to make videos for students, we’re exploring all of those options.

Much like Hastings College, they will accommodate students who may not feel comfortable returning to school although the kids who need to partake in the hands-on labs but they are working with students that have concerns. They are still hoping to have Alumni Weekend that was set to be in May. They are planning to have it in the Fall now.