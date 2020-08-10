Central Community College Hastings to Begin Fall Semester on August 17

HASTINGS – Central Community College in Hastings will return to in person teaching for the Fall semester on August 17. They will have more online classes this year and residence halls are open. They are teaming up with some local hotels to offer other rooms for students as well. The classrooms will also be spaced out.

They will have sanitizer available, sneeze guards, and face masks will be required and they will have masks available for visitors and students. Dr Jerry Wallace, President of Central Community College Hastings, says getting the students back to in person learning was very important, especially for the hands on classes.

For Hastings, we have a lot of job openings, especially in the hands on fields. And those employers need these students to come out and be prepared. So whether we have to reduce the lab and have more lab hours or just have students come at different times. We really appreciate our faculty being so flexible and being able to connect with those employers and still be able to produce a high quality graduate that can enter the workforce. So those hands on learning, dental hygiene, welding, automotive, all of those things are really needed.

Central Community College is also partnering with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Nebraska Department of Labor to provide the CCC Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative Scholarship.

As part of the initiative, people who have lost their jobs or are underemployed as a result of the coronavirus can apply for scholarships to help them receive training for high-wage, high-demand careers and industries. You can find more information at the schools website, CCCNeb.Edu.